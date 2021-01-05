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BMH European Standard Semi Gantry Crane Installation And Final Test
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30 views • January 05, 2021
BMH semi gantry crane has been successfully installed in our customer's workshop and commissioned. This crane is used with European standard electric hoist, which has the advantages of optimized structure, reliable performance, better appearance and long service life. This product is a general purpose crane, which is mostly used for loading and unloading materials in open spaces, warehouses and workshops. The control mode can be pendant control or wireless remote control. Learn more https://gantrycranesmanufacturer.com/semi-gantry-crane/
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