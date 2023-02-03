X22 REPORT Ep. 2988b - Everything The [DS] Has Done Leads To Election Interference, Clean House Is Very Important

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2988b - Feb. 2, 2023

Everything The [DS] Has Done Leads To Election Interference, Clean House Is Very Important Everything the [DS] has done up to the point has proven Trump's case of election interference. The FBI,CDC,FDA,fake news and the corrupt politicians were all involved in it. The case is building and building and soon they will have to give back the diamonds. The house is now clean, those who were on committees are no longer. The [DS] is now in the process of removing [JB] while protecting themselves, they are panicking and falling right in to the Trump trap.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.