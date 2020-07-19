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Best Example of Defamation Against Alex Jones and American Values
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159 views • July 19, 2020
Uploaded on July 19 2020
"Worst crisis actor in the world" ???
This video piece produced by the Infowars crew clearly illustrates the twisted nature behind this leftist/communist revolution and how the public is being purposely misled into believing that this authentic and genuine populist wave that president Trump is simply riding is supposedly a fascist uprising started by the American middle class.
Alex Jones followers are also prehemptively (and with no proof) accused of planning to shoot the first shot... truely sickening statement.
"Worst crisis actor in the world" ???
This video piece produced by the Infowars crew clearly illustrates the twisted nature behind this leftist/communist revolution and how the public is being purposely misled into believing that this authentic and genuine populist wave that president Trump is simply riding is supposedly a fascist uprising started by the American middle class.
Alex Jones followers are also prehemptively (and with no proof) accused of planning to shoot the first shot... truely sickening statement.
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