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When Ebola Came to Town, the Judge Who Jailed Salon Owner Did WHAT?
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27 views • May 06, 2020
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Desc: A look back at the culture & responses to Asian Flu1957, Hong Kong Flu 1968, Swine Flu 1976, Swine Flu 2009, Ebola 2014. The same official who said NOT to panic about Ebola in Dallas in 2014 has now locked up a salon owner for opening her store
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Desc: A look back at the culture & responses to Asian Flu1957, Hong Kong Flu 1968, Swine Flu 1976, Swine Flu 2009, Ebola 2014. The same official who said NOT to panic about Ebola in Dallas in 2014 has now locked up a salon owner for opening her store
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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