7/15/22 Trump says 2024, Military Weaponized, Atmosphere=Warzone #BlackRobeReg

7/15/22 Today the death of Ivana Trump, 73, announced as Trump says he will run in 2024. Meanwhile, Pelosi/Schiff push for martial law with new bill and Americans can stand together based on RI’s Clean Atmosphere Act to stop the Globalist trans humanist biotechnofascist surveillance prison planet war against humanity and the planet.

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Video Links:

PDF link for RI HB 7787 Clean Atmosphere Act: https://legiscan.com/RI/text/H7787/2022

Elana Freeland discusses the GeoEngineering real cause of Global Warming and Climate change: https://rumble.com/v17nx0v-elana-freeland-discusses-the-geoengineering-real-cause-of-global-warming-an.html



Https://needtoknow.news

https://strangesounds.org/2022/07/coincicence-wefs-cyber-polygon-2022-event-took-place-exactly-when-simultaneously-canada-experienced-extreme-internet-outages-on-july-8-2022.html

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/15/bill-gates-plans-to-give-away-virtually-all-his-113-billion-fortune.html

The Black Robe Regiment is the solution to Agenda 2030:

http://www.blackrobereg.org/

Check out the Pastor's Pledge:

https://blackroberegiment.us/



https://nypost.com/2022/06/23/bill-gates-purchase-of-north-dakota-farmland-has-locals-livid-official/



GEORGE Magazine is back:

https://www.georgeonline.com

What happened with Tyranny is Poland 1981 is exactly the roll out here in USA now:



https://justice4poland.com/2014/12/15/martial-law-in-poland-1981/



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