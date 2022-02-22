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America What Was Your Foundation Now Destroyed Bringing Imminent Judgment!!
He That Hath An Ear
He That Hath An Ear
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2 views • February 22, 2022
Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight she stands in her office as a modern day Noahess bringing her FinaL CALL of Warning, Repentance & Judgment to America and the world.
Tonight's message: :America What Was Your Foundation Now Destroyed Bringing Imminent Judgment!! Come to this messianic end-time prime rib table of YESHUA to get a good understanding of :
1. The Christian Cornerstone Foundation of America now removed!
2. Who were the founders of America and why did they come here & depart England?
3.Was socialism successful when the pilgrims tried that system to start America?
4. Why is America crumbling?
5. A Charge & Assignment to the Bride of Yeshua for America
6. A Time For Salvation
7. Go to "Beginning in Christ" see links below:
MARANATHA!
Keywords
end-time judgment-americaday of reckoning recompense comingremembrance of gods word
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