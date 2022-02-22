Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight she stands in her office as a modern day Noahess bringing her FinaL CALL of Warning, Repentance & Judgment to America and the world.

Tonight's message: :America What Was Your Foundation Now Destroyed Bringing Imminent Judgment!! Come to this messianic end-time prime rib table of YESHUA to get a good understanding of :

1. The Christian Cornerstone Foundation of America now removed!

2. Who were the founders of America and why did they come here & depart England?

3.Was socialism successful when the pilgrims tried that system to start America?

4. Why is America crumbling?

5. A Charge & Assignment to the Bride of Yeshua for America

6. A Time For Salvation

7. Go to "Beginning in Christ" see links below:

MARANATHA!