Lisa Rowe is Transforming this Culture of Death into a Culture of Life by Providing Support After Abortion

Over half the abortions in the U.S. each year are repeats. Since people are less likely to choose abortion again after healing, helping people heal is essential to ending the demand for abortion. Astoundingly, only 16% of women and 40% of men prefer a faith-based approach to healing after abortion, says Lisa Rowe, the CEO of Support After Abortion. Her organization focuses on meeting men and women where they are, being a safe and compassionate space for them to reach out for support, connecting them with the provider or resource that best meets their needs, and equipping providers to help people find hope and healing after abortion. Support After Abortion provides the help that both men and women are seeking by facilitating their first steps toward freedom from shame and trauma.