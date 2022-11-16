Create New Account
Marc Morano Exposes Global Warming, Green New Deal, and Climate Lockdown Scam
Counter Culture Mom
Published 12 days ago

Most adults are not afraid of the contrived statistics and data on climate change, but children are far more susceptible to the fearful narrative surrounding the supposed “climate emergency” of our world, says Marc Morano. Marc is a prolific author, speaker, and Executive Director of Climate Depot, a daily news site for environment, energy, and climate news that debunks the United Nations and Al Gore narratives. He discusses the “Chinafication of America,” and how the lockdowns of the Covid pandemic are being used as a tyrannical model to inflict future “climate” emergency powers. The once-free west is copying China’s one-party authoritarian rule, Marc reveals. He also explains the dangers of the Green New Deal, Bill Gates bug-eating madness, and the elites’ continual push to eliminate farmland and food.



TAKEAWAYS


Bill Gates is the second-largest contributor to the World Health Organization and the biggest farmland owner in the U.S.


Marc authored The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown and Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal is Even Worse Than You Think 


A climate emergency in the U.S. would grant Joe Biden 130 new executive powers usually only reserved for wartime 


Over the course of 15 years and nearly $4 trillion spent, there has only been a one percent drop in fossil fuel usage



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Climate Hustle Trailer: https://bit.ly/3TSpY8y 

Watch Climate Hustle 1 Movie: https://bit.ly/3TOsZXr 

Green Fraud Book: https://amzn.to/3frNWIC

Politically Incorrect Guide: https://amzn.to/3UoQTbT

The Great Reset Book: https://amzn.to/3NuiKF7


🔗 CONNECT WITH MARC MORANO

Website: https://www.climatedepot.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClimateDepot 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClimateDepot 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

marc moranoglobal warmingchinaunited nationspandemical goregreen new dealbill gatescovidchinaficationtina griffincounter culture mom showbug eatingclimate lockdown scam

