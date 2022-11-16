Marc Morano Exposes Global Warming, Green New Deal, and Climate Lockdown Scam

Most adults are not afraid of the contrived statistics and data on climate change, but children are far more susceptible to the fearful narrative surrounding the supposed “climate emergency” of our world, says Marc Morano. Marc is a prolific author, speaker, and Executive Director of Climate Depot, a daily news site for environment, energy, and climate news that debunks the United Nations and Al Gore narratives. He discusses the “Chinafication of America,” and how the lockdowns of the Covid pandemic are being used as a tyrannical model to inflict future “climate” emergency powers. The once-free west is copying China’s one-party authoritarian rule, Marc reveals. He also explains the dangers of the Green New Deal, Bill Gates bug-eating madness, and the elites’ continual push to eliminate farmland and food.







TAKEAWAYS





Bill Gates is the second-largest contributor to the World Health Organization and the biggest farmland owner in the U.S.





Marc authored The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown and Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal is Even Worse Than You Think





A climate emergency in the U.S. would grant Joe Biden 130 new executive powers usually only reserved for wartime





Over the course of 15 years and nearly $4 trillion spent, there has only been a one percent drop in fossil fuel usage







