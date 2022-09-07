Chemtrails, Nano-Aluminum, Neurodegeneration PART 2 - Compelling Evidence for Damaging Accumulation in Brain Tissue. Russell Blaylock, M.D., BlaylockReport.com

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Chemtrail Aluminum Accumulation in Brain Tissue.

"Compelling Evidence that Aerosolized Aluminum Alone will Enter the Brain and Produce Damage..." ~ Dr. Russell Blaylock

2013 Linderman Unleashed Radio Show. "Curt Linderman speaks with Dr. Blaylock about the devastating health effects of the chemtrails and geoengineering programs which have been implemented in secret without public consent."

"...these [aluminum] particles tend to travel along the olfactory nerves which are the smell nerves in the nose and they travel directly to the part of the brain that has to do with memory and emotions, the hypocampus... and the pre-frontal cortex and that you can trace these chemicals traveling along that nerve and depositing in this area of the brain..." ~ Dr. Russell Blaylock

"...The other thing that was known is that if you aerosolize aluminum it's one of the metals that passes very easily along this track and directly into the brain. So it [aluminum] bypasses the blood brain barrier and goes directly into the brain and accumulates. Well, if you do this in animals it produces lesions... when we look at people who have alzheimers disease, ironically, the highest concentration of aluminum is at that entry point, which is called the [name] cortex... and the levels continue to accumulate." ~ Dr. Russell Blaylock