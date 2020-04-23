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The Aids Scam - An Interview With Bryan J. Ellison
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78 views • April 23, 2020
In this 1995 interview, Mr. Ellison explains that scientific test show that HIV does not cause AIDS and that AZT is a killer drug. www.thegospeltruthone.info
Video originaly uploaded by YT channel Sorit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPYDz-_J4FO66jxWVq9F4TA
Video originaly uploaded by YT channel Sorit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPYDz-_J4FO66jxWVq9F4TA
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