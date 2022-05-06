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Never Stop Experimenting in the Garden | Keep What Serves You, Change Everything Else
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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81 views • May 06, 2022
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Training/Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
▶️All media: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#garden #permaculture #growyourown

Growing your own food is the perfect metaphor for life. Each growing season, I am presented with obvious things that REALLY DIDN'T WORK. Last year, it was that winter squash take over everything around them (sort of like mint.)

Each season is always an experiment, but with different growing conditions - different variables.

Basically, it's always the perfect metaphor for life. We are presented with a constantly changing environment and get take our best guess for how to grow and thrive based off what we have learned from previous seasons.

Let's try something new this year:
-Mulching & Weed Suppression
-Herbs for Integrated Pest Management (IPM)
-Permaculture Design Where It Makes Sense
-Market Gardening Where It Makes Sense

__________________________________________

▶️WNC Local Growing Resources:
Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc
Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
______________________

▶️Supplies:
(Some of the links below are affiliate links and help support the channel)
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl
Lights (Fluorescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/3F4vMDK
Soil: https://bit.ly/3JFxrmJ
Trays (no holes): https://bit.ly/3mYi9j7
Trays (holes): https://bit.ly/34p8NXf
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
_____________________

▶️Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
_____________________


▶️Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange

______________________

NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
Keywords
healthgardenpermaculturegrowingwinter squash
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