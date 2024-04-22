Maria Zeee & Fr. Peter Heers: WW3 & The Prophecies of the Saints

Fr. Peter Heers of orthodoxethos. com joins Maria Zeee on Infowars to discuss WW3 and the prophecies of the Saints. The prophets warns that without repentance of people and nations, the world is heading in a dangerous direction.
