⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1430, Nov 1, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (1 November 2022)

The AF of the RU Federation continue the SMO.

Massive attack launched by high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament on 31 October at the facilities of the control, communication and energy systems of Ukraine have resulted in considerable disruption of guiding the groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and their logistic support.





◽️ Railroad deliveries of reserve forces and material means to the operations areas have been considerably disrupted. Production works at military industrial facilities of Ukraine have also been disrupted.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, a hostile battalion tactical group reinforced by foreign mercenaries made unsuccessful attempts to launch attacks towards Nikolayevka, Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Orlyanka (Kharkov region). All the attacks have been repelled.





◽️ The enemy has lost over 150 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 3 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 6 pickups.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, pre-emptive artillery fire attacks and operations conducted by Russian units against the AFU company tactical groups have resulted in frustrating enemy's attempts to commence an attack towards Chervonopopovka and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, and three pickups have been eliminated.





💥 In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, intensive action of Russian forces have resulted in preventing AFU units' attempts to launch an offensive towards Mylovoye, Sukhanovo, Bruskinskoye, Kostromka and Zelyony Gai (Kherson region). The enemy has been driven back to initial lines.





◽️ Over 110 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 8 armoured fighting vehicles, and 8 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised eight AFU command posts near Nikolayev, Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region), Andreyevka (Kherson region), Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Kupyansk, Stepovaya Novosyolovka, Ivanovka and Golubovka (Kharkov region), as well as 63 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 154 areas.





◽️ 3 ammunition depots have been destroyed near Kolodezi, Nevskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region). 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 electronic warfare radars have been destroyed near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Soledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Fighter Aviation has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Apostolovo (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed nine unmanned aerial vehicles near Yevgenovka, Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), Voyevodovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Energodar (Zaporozhye region), Vasilyevka, Kalininskaya, Doslidnoye and Chervonoye Podolye (Kherson region).

💥 Moreover, 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile has been shot down near Antonovka (Kherson region), and six projectiles launched by Olkha multiple-launch rocket system near Donetsk.

📊 In total, 329 airplanes and 167 helicopters, 2,402 unmanned aerial vehicles, 384 air defence missile systems, 6,233 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 881 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,544 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,937 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

⚠️ Kiev regime continues its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, AFU artillery has launched over 20 projectiles at the north-western suburbs of Energodar and the territory adjacent to the nuclear power plant. The attacks were launched from AFU-controlled Marganets (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 The hostile firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.

☢️ The radiation environment near the nuclear power plant remains normal.







