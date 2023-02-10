Cancer cure cover-up~BURZYNSKI PERSECUTION ~ CANCER IS A SERIOUS BUSINESS PART II

FOLLOW-UP on the PERSECUTION OF THIS TRUE HERO TRYING DESPERATELY TO GET THE TRUTH, TO HELP THEM LIVE!!!

A GENUINE HERO ATTACKED RELENTLESSLY FOR TOO MUCH TRUTH AND REALLY TRYING TO HELP PEOPLE INSTEAD OF PUTTING PROFITS FIRST LIKE THE "POWER THAT BE" CONTINUE TO OBSESS ON...

1 Timothy 6:10

For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.