Cancer cure cover-up~BURZYNSKI PERSECUTION ~ CANCER IS A SERIOUS BUSINESS PART II

FOLLOW-UP on the PERSECUTION OF THIS TRUE HERO TRYING DESPERATELY TO GET THE TRUTH, TO HELP THEM LIVE!!!
A GENUINE HERO ATTACKED RELENTLESSLY FOR TOO MUCH TRUTH AND REALLY TRYING TO HELP PEOPLE INSTEAD OF PUTTING PROFITS FIRST LIKE THE "POWER THAT BE" CONTINUE TO OBSESS ON...
1 Timothy 6:10
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.