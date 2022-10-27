Stormy Seas and Self-Revolution Will Be the CCP’s Most Brutal Rule Over the Chinese People and the Most Severe Threat to World Security

https://gnews.org/articles/494087
Summary：Self-revolution is China's internal politics, and the wealth revolution kills the local tyrants, and divides up the land for the common people and only benefits Xi.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.