Good Luck With That..! The Dystopian Lunacy Beyond The Reset: The Real Story in Animation, Mixed With Real Footage
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday

An annotated version of Beyond The Reset by Oleg Kuznetsov & 3D Epix Animation Studio with real clips laid over the original work depicting the true horror which unfolded, and is planned to continue and further unfold to completion, in the world.

Remember the film The Island (2005)???


globalistsnwonew world orderslaverytyrannydystopiahuman farmingbeyond the resetperpetual plandemics

