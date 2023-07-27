Hollywood Strike is Getting HOT - Real Free News Extra

Hollywood is on strike and the courageous bad actors and regurgitating writers are standing strong in solidarity for what is right, what is just, and what they deserve! They will stand together... unless it gets a little too hot... Yes the courageous strikers are taking a lil break until the weather cools down a bit but they will return when the weather conditions are a lil more conducive for striking!

#hollywood #strike #hot #hotweather #courage #whatisright #whatwedeserve #hollywoodstrike #sag #sftra #sagaftra #writersstrike #actorsstrike #hollywoodstars #hollywoodsign #holllywoodvampires #tinseltown #lalaland #hollywoodlights #downtownla #goldencoast #california #movie #moviestar #lightscameraaction #Michaelcrapaport

