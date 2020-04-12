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Man Forcibly Dragged Out of Philadelphia Public Bus for Not Wearing A Face Mask
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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179 views • April 12, 2020
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These two videos of a man being forcibly dragged out of a Philadelphia public bus for not wearing a face mask were gathered from the Philly Transit Riders Union twitter account (@phillyTRU) from April 10, 2020 (https://twitter.com/phillyTRU/status/1248653656733495301 & https://twitter.com/phillyTRU/status/1248656214642262016).

Additional Resource: https://flagandcross.com/watch-man-forcibly-dragged-out-of-philadelphia-public-bus-for-not-wearing-face-mask

The infringement on our rights is out of control. The police state is in full effect and the over regulating power hungry leftists are on a mission to destroy freedom all across America and the world. Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."

* I wonder if the lefties will call this racist? LOL...BTW left-wingers...it's not racist. It's just plain old tyranny. Tyranny, it's tyrants and the pawns that follow their orders and do their bidding do not discriminate. They are coming for us all equally no matter whether you are black, white, brown, red or any other color.

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Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionpolicecriminalsrightstyrannyamerican patriots for god and countryamerican patriots apparelcriminalinfringebustyrantspolice brutalityinfringementcoronavirusseptasepta busman on busconstitutional rights violationphilly transit riders union
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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