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Man Forcibly Dragged Out of Philadelphia Public Bus for Not Wearing A Face Mask
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179 views • April 12, 2020
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These two videos of a man being forcibly dragged out of a Philadelphia public bus for not wearing a face mask were gathered from the Philly Transit Riders Union twitter account (@phillyTRU) from April 10, 2020 (https://twitter.com/phillyTRU/status/1248653656733495301 & https://twitter.com/phillyTRU/status/1248656214642262016).
Additional Resource: https://flagandcross.com/watch-man-forcibly-dragged-out-of-philadelphia-public-bus-for-not-wearing-face-mask
The infringement on our rights is out of control. The police state is in full effect and the over regulating power hungry leftists are on a mission to destroy freedom all across America and the world. Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."
* I wonder if the lefties will call this racist? LOL...BTW left-wingers...it's not racist. It's just plain old tyranny. Tyranny, it's tyrants and the pawns that follow their orders and do their bidding do not discriminate. They are coming for us all equally no matter whether you are black, white, brown, red or any other color.
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These two videos of a man being forcibly dragged out of a Philadelphia public bus for not wearing a face mask were gathered from the Philly Transit Riders Union twitter account (@phillyTRU) from April 10, 2020 (https://twitter.com/phillyTRU/status/1248653656733495301 & https://twitter.com/phillyTRU/status/1248656214642262016).
Additional Resource: https://flagandcross.com/watch-man-forcibly-dragged-out-of-philadelphia-public-bus-for-not-wearing-face-mask
The infringement on our rights is out of control. The police state is in full effect and the over regulating power hungry leftists are on a mission to destroy freedom all across America and the world. Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."
* I wonder if the lefties will call this racist? LOL...BTW left-wingers...it's not racist. It's just plain old tyranny. Tyranny, it's tyrants and the pawns that follow their orders and do their bidding do not discriminate. They are coming for us all equally no matter whether you are black, white, brown, red or any other color.
Website: https://www.USAmericanPatriots.com
Follow Us On Social Media:
YouTube: www.youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Twitter: @PatriotsGod
Instagram: www.instagram.com/American_Patriots_God_Country
Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriotsforgodandcountry
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country
Donate:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
PayPal: www.paypal.me/APGC
GoFundMe: www.gofundme.com/make-american-patriots-for-god-and-country-grow
Subscribe To Our Blog Feed: http://feeds.feedburner.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel-PatriotNews
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