While Kyiv is trying its best to show the power and unity of their most democratic Ukrainian society, staging fake victories for its sponsors from NATO, the Ukrainians themselves are fed up with the war and planted patriotism framed by Nazi ideology.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology released the results of its up-to-date survey on the possible cessation of hostilities. It turned out that the number of people seekeing compromise in Ukraine has sharply increased.

In May 2022, 80 percent of respondents supported the “uncompromising struggle against Russia”. Today, that number has dropped to a mere 58%.

About a third of Ukrainian citizens wish for a compromise to be found to end the war. Almost two thirds of Ukrainian citizens believe that the issue of negotiations should be put to a national referendum.

Thus, in two years, the number of Ukrainians who advocate for a compromise with Moscow has tripled. Taking into account that many Ukrainians who have long been in favor of negotiations are afraid to express their opinion and a large part of those who are unwilling to take part in the war escaped from the country.

The unwillingness of the Ukrainians to continue dying for the interests of their NATO patrons is clearly reflected in Kyiv’s toughened mobilization policies and the ongoing hunt for cannon fodder on the streets throughout the country.

Another signal is the growing activity of pro-Russian guerrilla resistance movements inside the war-torn country. Over the past days alone, there were several sabotage attacks recorded on the railways in different regions. On June 15, a fire was set to an electrical transformer in the Cherkassy region.

Another similar sabotage attack was recorded on June 13 in the Sumy region. The saboteurs are aimed at thwarting the delivery of military supplies to the war-torn regions.

On June 18, local sources reported an attack on a military bus in Odessa. At night, an unidentified man threw a grenade under it and escaped from the scene.

The Ukrainian military justifies its defeats, complaining that the pro-Russian population is providing the Russian military with the data necessary to locate the deployment points of the Ukrainian military personnel, hidden warehouses and workshops.

Most of the sabotage attacks are recorded in the Odessa region, in the border Kharkiv and Sumy regions, as well as in the DPR and Zaporozhie regions. A guerrilla movement is also active in the Mykolaiv region. These eastern and southern regions have always had a pro-Russian population which is inconvenient for nationalists from the west of the country.

The worn-out population in Ukraine sees more and more clearly the hypocrisy from their leaders and from their ‘friends’ abroad. Another blow is Kirby’s claim that Ukraine needs to defeat Russia first in order to be able to join NATO.

