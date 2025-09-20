Oliver Queen & Supergirl gait analysis

Both have inconsistent footfalls, with some steps falling inline, some with a gap between the feet. I think it’s an attempt to fake their gaits so they appear to really be the genders they are representing.

Supergirl is doing the MTF catwalk, to simulate a female gait. Though not all steps are inline. But notice how the knees stay pointed forward and do NOT separate (leg diamonds) like a natural female would.

Oliver Queen however is demonstrating the natural female gait, although some steps are not inline, but with a gap between the feet like a natural male would walk. Oliver’s knees separate, making leg diamonds, because he is a bio female.



