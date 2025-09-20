Oliver Queen & Supergirl gait analysis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Both have inconsistent footfalls, with some steps falling inline, some with a gap between the feet. I think it’s an attempt to fake their gaits so they appear to really be the genders they are representing.
Supergirl is doing the MTF catwalk, to simulate a female gait. Though not all steps are inline. But notice how the knees stay pointed forward and do NOT separate (leg diamonds) like a natural female would.
Oliver Queen however is demonstrating the natural female gait, although some steps are not inline, but with a gap between the feet like a natural male would walk. Oliver’s knees separate, making leg diamonds, because he is a bio female.