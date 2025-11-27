Thanksgiving TERROR ATTACK On 2 National Guard Members In Washington DC. Trump: Examine EVERY ALIEN

Trump Calls D.C. National Guard Shooting ‘Act of Terror’. Two National Guard members were shot and remain in critical condition; suspect is an Afghan national. President Trump called the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., an “act of terror,” and pledged to bring the suspect, a 29-year-old Afghan national, to justice.





TERRORIST Attack In New Orleans Bourbon St, ISIS, TURO App. Cybertruck Explosion @ Trump Hotel Vegas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-WgJTr5548&t=482s





Terror Attacks & Bible Prophecy Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1YsWN7e2Arxuw4Fir6FqEp





US China-Russia War Invasion Prophecy: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3IosjpKicJeFHpFOdMyzpv&si=RBgPDWTOfkxLfZ8Q





The Fourth Angel's Message Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=gDZM53PwNPh3tmOo





The Third Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3mWSlOLgsGRmeK-jS1GbHd&si=A3IjODX4kuCIPzHs





The Dark Day & The Fall Of China. 7 Judgments & the Tampa Bay Tsunami Prophecy. Sunday Law: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0ahClbl2SM&t=1557s





USA vs China-Russia In Genesis. Fall of Communism Leads To Sunday Law In Those Countries. 5 vs 4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fni6zQPMkJw&t=70s





Prophetic Dream: Joe Biden Arrested. President Trump Returns. Bible Prophecy & The Latter Rain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2Tz9dBQauc&t=2968s





California Hit By Flooding, Snow, Landslides, Winds, Wildfires, And An Earthquake, All In One Day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxQ9mkZqDlM&t=1s





2 National Guard members shot in an ambush attack just blocks from the White House. Two West Virginia National Guard members who deployed to the nation’s capital were shot Wednesday afternoon just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence that the mayor described as a targeted attack.





'Act of terror': Trump urges to re-examine 'every single alien' who entered US from Afghanistan under Biden. President Trump declared the shooting of two National Guards near the White House an 'act of terror.' He stated the suspect, now in custody, is a foreigner who entered the U.S. from Afghanistan, having been flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021.





GOP lawmakers long warned of security risks of Biden-era Afghan resettlement program used by alleged National Guard shooter. the Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members in a Washington, DC terror attack Wednesday, was allowed into the US under a Biden-era resettlement program that Republican lawmakers long warned could pose a threat to Americans. The alleged shooter was among roughly 90,000 Afghans allowed entry into the US under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) and Operation Allies Refuge (OAR) programs, which provided the foreign nationals immigration processing and resettlement support. Lakanwal, 29, entered under Operation Allies Welcome in September 2021 – amid the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan – and resettled in Bellingham, Washington, law enforcement sources told The Post.





#Thanksgiving

#Terrorism

#Trump

#WhiteHouse

#NationalGuard

#WashingtonDC





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House