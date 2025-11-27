BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Thanksgiving TERROR ATTACK On 2 National Guard Members In Washington DC. Trump: Examine EVERY ALIEN
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
38 followers
Follow
2 days ago

Trump Calls D.C. National Guard Shooting ‘Act of Terror’. Two National Guard members were shot and remain in critical condition; suspect is an Afghan national. President Trump called the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., an “act of terror,” and pledged to bring the suspect, a 29-year-old Afghan national, to justice.


2 National Guard members shot in an ambush attack just blocks from the White House. Two West Virginia National Guard members who deployed to the nation’s capital were shot Wednesday afternoon just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence that the mayor described as a targeted attack.


'Act of terror': Trump urges to re-examine 'every single alien' who entered US from Afghanistan under Biden. President Trump declared the shooting of two National Guards near the White House an 'act of terror.' He stated the suspect, now in custody, is a foreigner who entered the U.S. from Afghanistan, having been flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021.


GOP lawmakers long warned of security risks of Biden-era Afghan resettlement program used by alleged National Guard shooter. the Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members in a Washington, DC terror attack Wednesday, was allowed into the US under a Biden-era resettlement program that Republican lawmakers long warned could pose a threat to Americans. The alleged shooter was among roughly 90,000 Afghans allowed entry into the US under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) and Operation Allies Refuge (OAR) programs, which provided the foreign nationals immigration processing and resettlement support. Lakanwal, 29, entered under Operation Allies Welcome in September 2021 – amid the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan – and resettled in Bellingham, Washington, law enforcement sources told The Post.


David House

