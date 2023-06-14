FBI, DOJ, AND NEWS MEDIA IGNORE JOE BIDEN BRIBERY SCANDALS

JUN 13

Donald Trump was arrested today. Joe Biden was protected today. The news world could not become more surreal. News networks, newspapers, and online news websites are having a feeding frenzy on today’s arrest in Miami of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the same news organizations are ignoring shocking reports that a Ukrainian business executive recorded numerous conversations with Joe and Hunter Biden about a $5 million bribe. How long will this dual standard of justice be allowed to continue in America.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/13/23