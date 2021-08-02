BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#37 CDC VAX CARTEL EXPOSED. TRUTH FROM FDA & ISRAEL! MURDER TO STOP ALT CURE & MY ROCK VIDEO
Conspiracy Theory News
Conspiracy Theory News
11 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
70 views • August 02, 2021
Episode #37 The CDC is Gates' propaganda outlet and private party playground. Biden and company are lying their asses off as well. The truth has been leaked by the FDA and Israel of all places! They're murdering the elderly and the children. The Big Pharma Cartel is dividing up the world.They suicided a great doctor that was successfully using alternative medical treatment and saving lives.I show a rock video I did years ago. I once again put out a call for action.

Contact me for Anti Spike Protein immune system enhancement tea: [email protected]

The latest things that may stop the spike protein are Dandelion leaves, Pine needle/bark, star anise, moringa, licorice, chaga mushroom and fennel. I combine them in tea bags. Other things that are supposed to help are Ivermectine, quinine in capsules or tonic water or homemade. Natto and supplements: Iodine, zinc, CoQ10 and Quercetin as well as Carbon 60 and PQQ. EAT ORGANIC! because the glyphosate poison is amplified by the jabs. A high sulfur diet (don't go too crazy), fasting and sauna help your immune system discard the crap they're trying to kill us with. Keep your C and D levels up; get some sun!

COV TEST APPEARS TO BE A DELIVERY SYSTEM ACCORDING TO SCIENTIFIC STUDIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qbr7H5TJV9Qy/

assorted vaccine exemption documents:
https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/

contaminants in nasal swabs
https://rense.com/general96/hydrogel-lithium-photos.php

https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2021/04/28/how-to-neutralize-mrna-vaxx-damage/

Vaccines will turn people into Zombies from 1995
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jp0TFKK2jJvu/

Form to give an employer that insists on 'vaccine'
https://pandemic.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Form_Employees_Whose_Employers_Are_Requiring_Covid-19_Injections.pdf
Keywords
vaccinegenocidenwotyrannycovid-19plandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Cassie B.
Beyond Spinach: 5 Magnesium-Rich Foods You Should Know

Beyond Spinach: 5 Magnesium-Rich Foods You Should Know

Coco Somers
Stay Hydrated: Dietitians Recommend Water as the Best After-Dinner Drink for Kidney Health

Stay Hydrated: Dietitians Recommend Water as the Best After-Dinner Drink for Kidney Health

Zoey Sky
Compound in Berries May Support Healthier Muscle Metabolism, Study Finds

Compound in Berries May Support Healthier Muscle Metabolism, Study Finds

Petra Stone
Six Leafy Greens With More Vitamin K Than Kale, Per USDA Data

Six Leafy Greens With More Vitamin K Than Kale, Per USDA Data

Iva Greene
After-Dinner Habits May Help Steady Overnight Blood Sugar

After-Dinner Habits May Help Steady Overnight Blood Sugar

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy