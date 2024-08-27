BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News August 27, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
116 views • 8 months ago

Aug 27, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


France reveals the 12 charges Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has been interrogated in connection with. President Macron insists the case isn't political - but fails to convince other tech chiefs, some of whom have already fled the EU. The chief of Facebook and Instagram drops a bombshell letter, openly admitting to suppressing information about Covid-19 and Biden-family corruption on his platforms - at the request of the US government. The Israeli National Security minister calls for the building of a synagogue at the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. That's as the country's intelligence chief warns that 'Jewish terror' against Palestinians is threatening the very existence of Israel itself.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
