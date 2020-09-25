A Message to New "Conspiracy Theorists"

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37693
So, it's 2020 and you've fallen down the rabbit hole. Disorienting, isn't it? Well, don't worry: you are not alone. On this special edition of The Corbett Report, James Corbett welcomes all the newcomers to the reality-based community and gives them some tips and advice that he's learned along the way about navigating this world of lies and cover ups.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)