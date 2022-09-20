TPUSA's 'Defeating The Great Reset Event' - FULL Alex Jones Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sept 17, 2022) Infowars founder Alex Jones was honored with a standing ovation at the Turning Point USA event last Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. An event dedicated to “Defeating the Great Reset” and hosted by TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.
THE MUST READ book for everyone who wants to defeat the Great Reset: “The Great Reset: And the War for the World” by Alex Jones: https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/books
Infowars: https://www.infowars.com/
Infowars Store: https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Source video: https://banned.video/watch?id=632a0fabd0c84b01659bf17c