TPUSA's 'Defeating The Great Reset Event' - FULL Alex Jones Interview
26 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 2 months ago |

(Sept 17, 2022) Infowars founder Alex Jones was honored with a standing ovation at the Turning Point USA event last Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. An event dedicated to “Defeating the Great Reset” and hosted by TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.


THE MUST READ book for everyone who wants to defeat the Great Reset: “The Great Reset: And the War for the World” by Alex Jones: https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/books


Infowars: https://www.infowars.com/

Infowars Store: https://www.infowarsstore.com/

Source video: https://banned.video/watch?id=632a0fabd0c84b01659bf17c

Keywords
current eventsalex jonesnwoglobalismcharlie kirktpusawefklaus schwabgreat resetdefeating the great reset

