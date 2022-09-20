TPUSA's 'Defeating The Great Reset Event' - FULL Alex Jones Interview

(Sept 17, 2022) Infowars founder Alex Jones was honored with a standing ovation at the Turning Point USA event last Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. An event dedicated to “Defeating the Great Reset” and hosted by TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.





THE MUST READ book for everyone who wants to defeat the Great Reset: “The Great Reset: And the War for the World” by Alex Jones: https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/books





Infowars: https://www.infowars.com/

Infowars Store: https://www.infowarsstore.com/



Source video: https://banned.video/watch?id=632a0fabd0c84b01659bf17c

