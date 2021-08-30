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BREAKING: CHINA IS RUNNING OUR HOSPITALS AND ITS PATIENTS TREATMENT PROTOCOLS VIA EPICS AI SYSTEMS !
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BREAKING:China is running our hospitals and its patients treatment protocols via Epics AI systems!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5ljQOL4foGx/ | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Quote: "The program I most use when coding and auditing medical charts is EPIC. While listening to Stew Peters and his guest Dr. Judy Wood the other night I heard Dr. Wood mention that Epic was now using AI in some of its algorithms, This naturally got me curious and started me down a proverbial rabbit hole. What Im am going to prove to you here today is that China is in fact running our hospitals and its patients treatment protocols via Epics AI systems (INCLUDING COVID19). Think about that and its implications as I dissect this for you all. Links: -Judy Faulkner: https://www.forbes.com/profile/judy-faulkner/?sh=740c94a833b8 -Phillip Ragon: https://www.forbes.com/profile/phillip-t-terry-ragon/?sh=10acbf0f6e54 -Gong Yingying: https://www.forbes.com/profile/gong-yingying/?sh=384ccf9f5872 https://www.weforum.org/people/gong-yingying -"Epic AI Helps Clinicians Predict When COVID-19 Patients Might Need Intensive Care": https://www.epic.com/epic/post/epic-ai-helps-clinicians-predict-covid-19-patients-might-need-intensive-care -"How a largely untested AI algorithm crept into hundreds of hospitals": https://www.fastcompany.com/90641343/epic-deterioration-index-algorithm-pandemic-concerns -"Hospitals are using AI to predict the decline of Covid-19 patients — before knowing it works": https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/24/coronavirus-hospitals-use-ai-to-predict-patient-decline-before-knowing-it-works/ -"Epic in Process of Developing AI EHR Documentation Assistant": https://ehrintelligence.com/news/epic-in-process-of-developing-ai-ehr-documentation-assistant "
BREAKING:China is running our hospitals and its patients treatment protocols via Epics AI systems!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5ljQOL4foGx/ | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Quote: "The program I most use when coding and auditing medical charts is EPIC. While listening to Stew Peters and his guest Dr. Judy Wood the other night I heard Dr. Wood mention that Epic was now using AI in some of its algorithms, This naturally got me curious and started me down a proverbial rabbit hole. What Im am going to prove to you here today is that China is in fact running our hospitals and its patients treatment protocols via Epics AI systems (INCLUDING COVID19). Think about that and its implications as I dissect this for you all. Links: -Judy Faulkner: https://www.forbes.com/profile/judy-faulkner/?sh=740c94a833b8 -Phillip Ragon: https://www.forbes.com/profile/phillip-t-terry-ragon/?sh=10acbf0f6e54 -Gong Yingying: https://www.forbes.com/profile/gong-yingying/?sh=384ccf9f5872 https://www.weforum.org/people/gong-yingying -"Epic AI Helps Clinicians Predict When COVID-19 Patients Might Need Intensive Care": https://www.epic.com/epic/post/epic-ai-helps-clinicians-predict-covid-19-patients-might-need-intensive-care -"How a largely untested AI algorithm crept into hundreds of hospitals": https://www.fastcompany.com/90641343/epic-deterioration-index-algorithm-pandemic-concerns -"Hospitals are using AI to predict the decline of Covid-19 patients — before knowing it works": https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/24/coronavirus-hospitals-use-ai-to-predict-patient-decline-before-knowing-it-works/ -"Epic in Process of Developing AI EHR Documentation Assistant": https://ehrintelligence.com/news/epic-in-process-of-developing-ai-ehr-documentation-assistant "
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