The Russian Troops Liberating Avdeevka - Spoke to a Local Man who said "Many Civilians are Sheltering in the Basements"
Published 15 hours ago

The Russian troops liberating Avdiivka spoke to a local man who said many civilians are sheltering in the basements. He has been waiting for the last ten years to see the Russian troops liberating his home town.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

