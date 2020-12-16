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50 Punkte gegen die offizielle 11 September Version
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33 views • December 16, 2020
50 Punkte gegen die offizielle 11 September Version (Deutsch)
#konspirationsbewusst aus der platonischen Sklavenhöhlen Matrix voller Lügen. Schatten Projektionen in Rauch und Spiegeln. Wach auf von Illusionen die Propagandainteressen brauchen um Massen von Scahafen zu manipulieren...
lets become #conspiracyConscious in a platonic slave cave Matrix full of lies and shadow projections within smoke and mirrors. Awaken to your illusions and the propaganda trying mass manipulation of the sheeple...
#konspirationsbewusst aus der platonischen Sklavenhöhlen Matrix voller Lügen. Schatten Projektionen in Rauch und Spiegeln. Wach auf von Illusionen die Propagandainteressen brauchen um Massen von Scahafen zu manipulieren...
lets become #conspiracyConscious in a platonic slave cave Matrix full of lies and shadow projections within smoke and mirrors. Awaken to your illusions and the propaganda trying mass manipulation of the sheeple...
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