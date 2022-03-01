WILL UKRAINE CRISIS BACKFIRE ON AMERICA?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
As the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, there are more and more moves in the US to weaponize banking and money itself in an attempt to "punish" Russia for its aggression. Some cooler heads are recognizing that the "sanction everything" hot heads may be producing some unintended consequences back home. Crypto users and fans should also be worried.