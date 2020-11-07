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** PROJECTS HAMMER AND SCORECARD ** Fraudulent Psyop Projects Being Used, by the Deep State, to Steal U.S. Elections
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97 views • November 07, 2020
** Joe Biden: "We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”
** Michigan GOP Chairwoman: Software Issue Undercounted Trump Votes
** FBI is Investigating Allegations of Fraud in Las Vegas and Detroit
** Software Glitch Caused Thousands of Votes to Switch from GOP to Dem in One County
** These Programs Were Utilized in 47 Counties in Michigan and in 30 other States
** BREAKING: Software company linked to MI voter “glitch” also holds contracts in battleground states including PA, GA, AZ, NV
by Stephen Oatley – November 6, 2020
Full Article: https://www.ptnewsnetwork.com/breaking-software-company-linked-to-mi-voter-glitch-also-holds-contracts-in-battleground-states-including-pa-ga-az-nv/
-- The voter software company linked to the “glitch,” which caused roughly 6,000 Trump votes to be credited to Biden in a Michigan county also services as many as 64 other counties in Michigan. In addition to these counties, the software company also holds the voter software contracts in many….well all of the contested 2020 Presidental election jurisdictions.
Officials in Antrim County, Michigan, discovered a software “glitch,” which caused roughly 6,000 Trump votes to be switched over to Biden. A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State told 6 News, the cause of the “glitch” was reportedly caused by “county user error” and not a software issue.
“Like many counties in Michigan, Antrim County uses the Dominion Voting Systems election management system and voting machines (ballot tabulators.) The county receives programming support from Election Source. Tabulators are programmed to scan hand marked, paper ballots. When machines are finished scanning the ballots, the paper ballots are retained and a totals tape showing the number of votes for each candidate in each race is printed from the machine.“
According to the Detroit Free Press, however, the voter information info was “scrambled” sometime after the cards were removed from the voting machine, “transported in sealed bags from the township precincts to county offices and then downloaded onto a computer.” Regardless of how the error occurred, it did. It has also raised some questions on whether this has happened in other counties.
What is important is that the “glitch” or “error” was discovered, and the vote tallies were corrected. But what about the other counties and states using this software. Could there be additional inaccuracies, that possibly went undiscovered? We dive into it.
The software company, Dominion Voting Systems, also supplies the voting machines to 62 other Michigan counties. In addition to Michigan, these machines can also be found throughout the state of Georgia, another battleground state, who awarded the Colorado-based company a $107 million contract in 2019 to supply the state with 30,000 voting machines.
“Elections security is my top priority,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement in 2019. “We look forward to working with national and local elections security experts to institute best practices and continue to safeguard all aspects of physical and cybersecurity in an ever-changing threat environment.”
“Election officials and voters alike can be assured they are using the most modern, accessible, and security-focused system on the market today, with paper ballots for every vote cast to ease auditing and ensure confidence in results,” Dominion CEO John Poulous said.
Dominion Voting Systems also won a $6.1 million contract to provide voting systems to Arizona’s Maricopa County. Arizona is another contested battleground state in the 2020 elections. Nevada is another state. Both a battleground state and a Dominion Voter Systems customer. Clark County has a $28.7 million dollar contract, which was amended in September to “upgrade its ballot reading capability,” according to the Las Vegas Sun.
And we can’t forget about the highly contested battleground state of Pennsylvania. Several counties in Pennsylvania are also Dominion Voting Systems clients including Montgomery County, with it’s 556k registered voters.
It is important to realize Dominion Voter System is said to provide roughly 35% of the nation’s voter systems and software.
** The Real Whistleblower Story: Dennis Montgomery, The Hammer, The hard drives, the wiretapping of Trump, and the prosecution of General Flynn – The American Report [ Sept. 29, 2019
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
** Biden using Scorecard and The Hammer to steal another U.S. Presidential election – Just like Obama and Biden did in 2012. The American Report – Oct 31, 2020
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
** Michigan GOP Chairwoman: Software Issue Undercounted Trump Votes
** FBI is Investigating Allegations of Fraud in Las Vegas and Detroit
** Software Glitch Caused Thousands of Votes to Switch from GOP to Dem in One County
** These Programs Were Utilized in 47 Counties in Michigan and in 30 other States
** BREAKING: Software company linked to MI voter “glitch” also holds contracts in battleground states including PA, GA, AZ, NV
by Stephen Oatley – November 6, 2020
Full Article: https://www.ptnewsnetwork.com/breaking-software-company-linked-to-mi-voter-glitch-also-holds-contracts-in-battleground-states-including-pa-ga-az-nv/
-- The voter software company linked to the “glitch,” which caused roughly 6,000 Trump votes to be credited to Biden in a Michigan county also services as many as 64 other counties in Michigan. In addition to these counties, the software company also holds the voter software contracts in many….well all of the contested 2020 Presidental election jurisdictions.
Officials in Antrim County, Michigan, discovered a software “glitch,” which caused roughly 6,000 Trump votes to be switched over to Biden. A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State told 6 News, the cause of the “glitch” was reportedly caused by “county user error” and not a software issue.
“Like many counties in Michigan, Antrim County uses the Dominion Voting Systems election management system and voting machines (ballot tabulators.) The county receives programming support from Election Source. Tabulators are programmed to scan hand marked, paper ballots. When machines are finished scanning the ballots, the paper ballots are retained and a totals tape showing the number of votes for each candidate in each race is printed from the machine.“
According to the Detroit Free Press, however, the voter information info was “scrambled” sometime after the cards were removed from the voting machine, “transported in sealed bags from the township precincts to county offices and then downloaded onto a computer.” Regardless of how the error occurred, it did. It has also raised some questions on whether this has happened in other counties.
What is important is that the “glitch” or “error” was discovered, and the vote tallies were corrected. But what about the other counties and states using this software. Could there be additional inaccuracies, that possibly went undiscovered? We dive into it.
The software company, Dominion Voting Systems, also supplies the voting machines to 62 other Michigan counties. In addition to Michigan, these machines can also be found throughout the state of Georgia, another battleground state, who awarded the Colorado-based company a $107 million contract in 2019 to supply the state with 30,000 voting machines.
“Elections security is my top priority,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement in 2019. “We look forward to working with national and local elections security experts to institute best practices and continue to safeguard all aspects of physical and cybersecurity in an ever-changing threat environment.”
“Election officials and voters alike can be assured they are using the most modern, accessible, and security-focused system on the market today, with paper ballots for every vote cast to ease auditing and ensure confidence in results,” Dominion CEO John Poulous said.
Dominion Voting Systems also won a $6.1 million contract to provide voting systems to Arizona’s Maricopa County. Arizona is another contested battleground state in the 2020 elections. Nevada is another state. Both a battleground state and a Dominion Voter Systems customer. Clark County has a $28.7 million dollar contract, which was amended in September to “upgrade its ballot reading capability,” according to the Las Vegas Sun.
And we can’t forget about the highly contested battleground state of Pennsylvania. Several counties in Pennsylvania are also Dominion Voting Systems clients including Montgomery County, with it’s 556k registered voters.
It is important to realize Dominion Voter System is said to provide roughly 35% of the nation’s voter systems and software.
** The Real Whistleblower Story: Dennis Montgomery, The Hammer, The hard drives, the wiretapping of Trump, and the prosecution of General Flynn – The American Report [ Sept. 29, 2019
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
** Biden using Scorecard and The Hammer to steal another U.S. Presidential election – Just like Obama and Biden did in 2012. The American Report – Oct 31, 2020
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
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