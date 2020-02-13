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Historical Ancient Coins of Biblical Jerusalem Collection and Guide Jewish Kings Roman Rulers #trustedcoins
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19 views • February 13, 2020

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/ancient-coins-biblical-jerusalem-collecting-guide/amp/ for the Ancient Coins of Biblical Jerusalem Collecting Guide


TO SEE ALL MY CURRENT INVENTORY, check out my eBay store:

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This guide is designed to teach people a lot more about ancient biblical coins. Some of the coins explored in this guide are those of John Hyrcanus I, Alexander Jannaeus, Herod the Great, Herod Archelaus, Pontius Pilate and the Roman prefects procurators of Judaea area. The best reference work on the subject is Guide to Biblical Coins by David Hendin. This book goes deep in to the subject and history of the many coins of Jerusalem and coins dealing with the Holy Land, including the towns around Jerusalem. This guide would be interesting for people of both the Jewish and the Christian faith, and for those that would like to study historical ancient coins.


http://bit.ly/jerusalemcoins for photos and descriptions of the coins described in the video.


http://bit.ly/jerusalemcoinsvideo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6ky7J8RTz8

http://bit.ly/jerusalemcoins

http://www.ebay.com/gds/Historical-Ancient-Coins-of-Biblical-Jerusalem-Collection-Guide-/10000000205336318/g.html


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This video is part of Educational Video series about ancient coin collecting:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv



http://bit.ly/biblicalcoins for the article dealing with the video.










lw.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bjobrt1sIIw

Keywords
historywidow mite coinshistorical christian coinsancient coins
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