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8/17/2022 Miles Guo: How many bad things had Tian Wei done! Liu Zhenya, chairman of Shandong Luneng Group, has acquired huge amount of wealth through his good relationship with Li Peng family and Zhang Gaoli; Liu Xiyong was murdered by the CCP because he had videos of the CCP cadres sleeping with his wife Liu Fangfei