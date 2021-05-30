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WE LIVE UNDER A DOME AND CANNOT LEAVE EARTH, SPACE IS WATER...
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471 views • May 30, 2021
WATCH THE ROCKET ABRUPTLY STOP SPINNING (BOINK)... Out of all the things flat/disc earth proponents say one has great pause. Since water ALWAYS SEEKS LEVEL how do you bend it around a globe... If you say gravity reproduce it in your kitchen by bending water around a basketball... Watch the horizon from camera 2...
The firmament is the vast solid dome created by God on the second day to divide the primal sea (called tehom) into upper and lower portions so that the dry land could appear: ... And God called the firmament Heaven. So the evening and the morning were the second day...
The firmament is the vast solid dome created by God on the second day to divide the primal sea (called tehom) into upper and lower portions so that the dry land could appear: ... And God called the firmament Heaven. So the evening and the morning were the second day...
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