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MUST WATCH: Reawaken America - Dr. Christiane Northrup What's inside the Covid-19 Vaccine BioWeapons 💉⚠️ (Sept 29, 2021)
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1147 views • October 05, 2021
MUST WATCH: Reawaken America - Dr. Christiane Northrup What's inside the Covid-19 Vaccine BioWeapons? (Sept 29, 2021)
Dr. Christiane Northrup lays down our current understanding of the Covid injection BioWeapons... WOW!
They are tracking people with the vaccine, and a whole lot more.
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Worldwide
#Covidiot #CovidianCult #InflatingCovidNumbers #HospitalsAreMurderFactories #NoMask #MasksDontWork #Pfizer #BigPharma #Luciferase
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Dr. Christiane Northrup lays down our current understanding of the Covid injection BioWeapons... WOW!
They are tracking people with the vaccine, and a whole lot more.
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Worldwide
#Covidiot #CovidianCult #InflatingCovidNumbers #HospitalsAreMurderFactories #NoMask #MasksDontWork #Pfizer #BigPharma #Luciferase
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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