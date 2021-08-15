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MEDICALLY INDUCED DISEASE CREATED BY "VACCINE" DOCTORS
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520 views • August 15, 2021
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
ALL POISONS BEING CALLED "VACCINE" PRODUCE DISEASE BUT THIS NEWEST POISON BEING PUSHED OUT TO THE PUBLIC UNDER THE GUISE OF PROJECT COVID19 – IS BY FAR THE WORSE – AT LEAST UP TO THIS POINT AT LEAST UP TO WHAT THE PUBLIC IS AWARE OF UP TO THIS POINT – THERE COULD BE WORSE ONES ALREADY OUT THERE AND PEOPLE ARE NOT AWARE OF IT YET
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
ALL POISONS BEING CALLED "VACCINE" PRODUCE DISEASE BUT THIS NEWEST POISON BEING PUSHED OUT TO THE PUBLIC UNDER THE GUISE OF PROJECT COVID19 – IS BY FAR THE WORSE – AT LEAST UP TO THIS POINT AT LEAST UP TO WHAT THE PUBLIC IS AWARE OF UP TO THIS POINT – THERE COULD BE WORSE ONES ALREADY OUT THERE AND PEOPLE ARE NOT AWARE OF IT YET
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