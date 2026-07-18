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The Election Bombshell, Trump's Declassification & The End of the Corrupt System
The Election Bombshell, Trump's Declassification & The End of the Corrupt System
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Premieres 07/20/26, 11:00 PM

The speech they didn't want you to see. The evidence they tried to burn. The truth that will delegitimize everything since 2020.


In this landmark episode of Bosi Briefs, John Michael Chambers and retired Australian Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi dissect President Trump's explosive primetime address on election security, a speech so damning that ABC, NBC, and CNN refused to air it. The president revealed China's theft of 220 million voter files, the deliberate cover-up by intelligence agencies, burn bags full of evidence, and a system so broken that it can no longer be defended.


Bosi delivers the strategic clarity: the Epstein files can wait. The center of gravity is the election. Without honest elections, nothing else matters. The corrupted government that enabled child trafficking, blackmail, and global control cannot be dismantled without first destroying the mechanism that puts criminals in power. The documents are being declassified. The evidence is being released. The media is being exposed.


Bosi also takes viewers on a journey from bad art to godlessness—exposing the Marxist plan to promote ugliness, relativism, and the destruction of all moral absolutes. If nothing is ugly, nothing is beautiful. If nothing is bad, nothing is good. If nothing is wrong, nothing is right. And if there is no devil, there is no God.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
000save america acttrump election theft speechdeclassification 220 million voter fileschina voter data hackfbi shadow government cover-upvenezuela maduro election riggingnon-citizen voting 278marco rubio left-wing extremism speechbad art to godlessnesscommunism unconstitutional usaelection center of gravitymidterms possible delaywhole government approachburn bags incompetencericardo bosi australia election fraud
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