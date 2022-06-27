NYT 'Bombshell' - CIA Massively Engaged On-Ground In Ukraine

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
In another case of who is leaking and why, the New York Times has revealed that the CIA is heavily involved in training and advising Ukraine in its war with Russia. As former CIA official Larry Johnson writes, this is a very selective leak from the US government. So we need to read between the lines to answer why. Also today...one day before NATO's Madrid summit the talk is all about escalation.