Retired Professor Ranjay Singh collapsed on stage. Declared dead on arrival at hospital. 💉💉💉

413 views • October 24, 2022

Retired Professor Ranjay Singh was giving speech when he collapsed on stage. Declared dead on arrival at hospital. 😵‍☠️

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