Create New Account
Rep. Cory Mills quickly mobilized to bring 96 stranded Americans home out of Israel thus far
channel image
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
Shop now
17 views
Published Yesterday

Rep. Cory Mills: Having been a part of the first successful overland rescue mission in Afghanistan and seeing the failure of the State Department under the Biden admin, I knew I had to quickly mobilize and be on the ground to bring these stranded Americans home. I'm honored to have been able to evacuate 96 Americans out of Israel thus far, with a charter of over 200 more returning home tomorrow- which unlike Biden, is FREE of charge!


While I may be temporarily back in D.C. for the Speaker vote, the mission is far from over. #AmericaFirst


@RepMillsPress 


https://x.com/RepMillsPress/status/1713544246446198827?s=20






Keywords
gazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas attackrep cory millsstranded americansrescue ops

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket