Rep. Cory Mills quickly mobilized to bring 96 stranded Americans home out of Israel thus far

Rep. Cory Mills: Having been a part of the first successful overland rescue mission in Afghanistan and seeing the failure of the State Department under the Biden admin, I knew I had to quickly mobilize and be on the ground to bring these stranded Americans home. I'm honored to have been able to evacuate 96 Americans out of Israel thus far, with a charter of over 200 more returning home tomorrow- which unlike Biden, is FREE of charge!





While I may be temporarily back in D.C. for the Speaker vote, the mission is far from over. #AmericaFirst





