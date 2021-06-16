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Ohio Issues #12: Critical Race Theory Ban
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20 views • June 16, 2021
Shooting story: https://archive.vn/TSdK0
News about OH HB 322 Introduction: https://ohiohouse.gov/members/don-jones/news/jones-introduces-bill-to-prohibit-critical-race-theory-in-k-12-education-106451
Message for Reps: Pass legislation that will ban the promotion of Critical Race Theory in taxpayer funded institutions on the grounds that it is untrue.
Where to find your Reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
News about OH HB 322 Introduction: https://ohiohouse.gov/members/don-jones/news/jones-introduces-bill-to-prohibit-critical-race-theory-in-k-12-education-106451
Message for Reps: Pass legislation that will ban the promotion of Critical Race Theory in taxpayer funded institutions on the grounds that it is untrue.
Where to find your Reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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