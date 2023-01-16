Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
History of Achaemenid Iran
20 views
channel image
Historica
Published Yesterday |

Tentative diagram of the 40-hour seminar

(in 80 parts of 30 minutes)

Prof. Muhammad Shamsaddin Megalommatis

Follow Prof. Muhammad Shamsaddin Megalommatis's exhaustive presentation of the Ancient Iran in a series of video-seminars that are available in videos, audios, and texts (PDF) as per the links below:


HISTORY OF ACHAEMENID IRAN - Achaemenid beginnings 1Α

https://www.patreon.com/posts/history-of-iran-76436584


HISTORY OF ACHAEMENID IRAN - Achaemenid beginnings 1B

https://www.patreon.com/posts/history-of-iran-76582953


HISTORY OF ACHAEMENID IRAN - Achaemenid beginnings 1

https://www.podbean.com/premium-podcast/historica/l3a5ypF8qTK2


HISTORY OF ACHAEMENID IRAN - Achaemenid beginnings 1

https://continentalempires.wordpress.com/2022/12/30/history-of-achaemenid-iran-1a/


https://continentalempires.wordpress.com/2022/12/30/history-of-achaemenid-iran-1-text/

Keywords
orientalismiranian historyiranology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket