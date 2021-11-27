© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Old PSYOP Games & New Wargames: The Art of Fear
Follow
0
Share
Report
427 views • November 27, 2021
New Official TDV Telegram Channel (not a group where you can chat, you can only get notifications):https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
dollarvigilante.tv Darkweb: DollarViTVtdxohl.onion
dollarvigilante.com Darkweb: DollarVigihfb4n5.onion
Buy My Book; "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro video ACT OF WAR https://odysee.com/@jondutoit:1/actofwar:c
The music video was produced by a guy who was just recently on Anarchast: https://www.youtube.com/redirect
Download the mp3 for free here: https://jondutoit.gumroad.com/l/actofwar
CORONAVIRUS VIRUS | THE REAL PANDEMIC- Benny Wills: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NG9IBGwmOk2v/
Mexican law outlawing discrimination: https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5635905&;fecha=22/11/2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Mike Adams with latest update on covid vaccines and the fate of humanity: https://www.brighteon.com/7d55613e-a983-4b52-b884-23d423771900
Ireland reimposes #COVID19 restrictions including a midnight curfew. 93% of the adult population are fully vaccinated: VIDEO https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1460969658471915520
Ex-Psyop Operations Officer explains how Psyops are designed to create fear: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18971
Exposed: Klaus Schwab's School For Covid Dictators, Plan for 'Great Reset' (Videos): https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/
Operation Crimson Contagion: (Simulation Exercise 2019): https://cbsn.ws/2AGh6iF
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer: https://youtu.be/zsBRGCabaog
No Gasoline Without “COVID Papers”? It’s Already Happening in Some Parts of the World: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/11/no-gasoline-without-covid-papers-its-already-happening-in-some-parts-of-the-world.html
Australian Army Begins Transferring COVID-Positive Cases, Contacts To Quarantine Camps: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/australian-army-begins-transferring-covid-positive-cases-contacts-quarantine-camps?fbclid=IwAR3AH1bGTCdxPE2TeREy0EpwvS1_YSxfDfXzaqLuhGpwrRB-HUf9Hdy-m_o
Biden’s Marxist Pick for Comptroller of the Currency Was Filmed in Documentary Called ‘A**holes,’ Calling Capitalists “A**holes” (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/bidens-marxist-pick-comptroller-currency-filmed-documentary-called-aholes-calling-capitalists-aholes-video/
“No More Private Bank Deposits” – Biden’s Radical Currency Nominee Wants All Bank Accounts To Be Controlled By The Fed: https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1459213417764556812
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
dollarvigilante.tv Darkweb: DollarViTVtdxohl.onion
dollarvigilante.com Darkweb: DollarVigihfb4n5.onion
Buy My Book; "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro video ACT OF WAR https://odysee.com/@jondutoit:1/actofwar:c
The music video was produced by a guy who was just recently on Anarchast: https://www.youtube.com/redirect
Download the mp3 for free here: https://jondutoit.gumroad.com/l/actofwar
CORONAVIRUS VIRUS | THE REAL PANDEMIC- Benny Wills: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NG9IBGwmOk2v/
Mexican law outlawing discrimination: https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5635905&;fecha=22/11/2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Mike Adams with latest update on covid vaccines and the fate of humanity: https://www.brighteon.com/7d55613e-a983-4b52-b884-23d423771900
Ireland reimposes #COVID19 restrictions including a midnight curfew. 93% of the adult population are fully vaccinated: VIDEO https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1460969658471915520
Ex-Psyop Operations Officer explains how Psyops are designed to create fear: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18971
Exposed: Klaus Schwab's School For Covid Dictators, Plan for 'Great Reset' (Videos): https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/
Operation Crimson Contagion: (Simulation Exercise 2019): https://cbsn.ws/2AGh6iF
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer: https://youtu.be/zsBRGCabaog
No Gasoline Without “COVID Papers”? It’s Already Happening in Some Parts of the World: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/11/no-gasoline-without-covid-papers-its-already-happening-in-some-parts-of-the-world.html
Australian Army Begins Transferring COVID-Positive Cases, Contacts To Quarantine Camps: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/australian-army-begins-transferring-covid-positive-cases-contacts-quarantine-camps?fbclid=IwAR3AH1bGTCdxPE2TeREy0EpwvS1_YSxfDfXzaqLuhGpwrRB-HUf9Hdy-m_o
Biden’s Marxist Pick for Comptroller of the Currency Was Filmed in Documentary Called ‘A**holes,’ Calling Capitalists “A**holes” (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/bidens-marxist-pick-comptroller-currency-filmed-documentary-called-aholes-calling-capitalists-aholes-video/
“No More Private Bank Deposits” – Biden’s Radical Currency Nominee Wants All Bank Accounts To Be Controlled By The Fed: https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1459213417764556812
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.