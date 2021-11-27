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Old PSYOP Games & New Wargames: The Art of Fear
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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427 views • November 27, 2021
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Intro video ACT OF WAR https://odysee.com/@jondutoit:1/actofwar:c

The music video was produced by a guy who was just recently on Anarchast: https://www.youtube.com/redirect

Download the mp3 for free here: https://jondutoit.gumroad.com/l/actofwar

CORONAVIRUS VIRUS | THE REAL PANDEMIC- Benny Wills: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NG9IBGwmOk2v/

Mexican law outlawing discrimination: https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5635905&;fecha=22/11/2021

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Mike Adams with latest update on covid vaccines and the fate of humanity: https://www.brighteon.com/7d55613e-a983-4b52-b884-23d423771900

Ireland reimposes #COVID19 restrictions including a midnight curfew. 93% of the adult population are fully vaccinated: VIDEO https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1460969658471915520

Ex-Psyop Operations Officer explains how Psyops are designed to create fear: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18971

Exposed: Klaus Schwab's School For Covid Dictators, Plan for 'Great Reset' (Videos): https://rairfoundation.com/exposed-klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset-videos/

Operation Crimson Contagion: (Simulation Exercise 2019): https://cbsn.ws/2AGh6iF

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer: https://youtu.be/zsBRGCabaog

No Gasoline Without “COVID Papers”? It’s Already Happening in Some Parts of the World: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/11/no-gasoline-without-covid-papers-its-already-happening-in-some-parts-of-the-world.html

Australian Army Begins Transferring COVID-Positive Cases, Contacts To Quarantine Camps: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/australian-army-begins-transferring-covid-positive-cases-contacts-quarantine-camps?fbclid=IwAR3AH1bGTCdxPE2TeREy0EpwvS1_YSxfDfXzaqLuhGpwrRB-HUf9Hdy-m_o

Biden’s Marxist Pick for Comptroller of the Currency Was Filmed in Documentary Called ‘A**holes,’ Calling Capitalists “A**holes” (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/bidens-marxist-pick-comptroller-currency-filmed-documentary-called-aholes-calling-capitalists-aholes-video/

“No More Private Bank Deposits” – Biden’s Radical Currency Nominee Wants All Bank Accounts To Be Controlled By The Fed: https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1459213417764556812
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federal reservepsyopcurrencybanks
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