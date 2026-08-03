No more ATODASOS

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Welcome to Trump's promised Golden Era, where the air tastes distinctly like success (and unrefined crude), and every citizen is living their absolute best life.
The average American’s wallet is practically bursting, mostly with high-denomination bills needed to buy a single dozen eggs, but hey... wealth is wealth. The nation is so safe that the only thing left to fear is an unexpected notification from your neighborhood surveillance app or a sudden mandate to move your local daycare to an abandoned strip mall. Above all, America is undeniably, overwhelmingly, and indisputably great... and if you try to look at your grocery receipt or gas pump long enough to question it, just remember: you're simply not winning hard enough.
Source @The Dollar Vigilante
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