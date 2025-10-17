Letitia James – Shutdown Layoffs – Indigenous Advisory Council

New York AG Letitia James says she’s ‘totally innocent’ of fraud charges





New York Attorney General Letitia James declared herself “totally innocent” Thursday of federal fraud charges brought by President Donald Trump’s handpicked U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.





“It’s baseless,” James said in response to a question from ABC News, the first time she has answered questions about the indictment. “It’s nothing more than retribution, retribution for doing my job.”





Letitia James handled mortgage and bank fraud cases similar to the one she now faces





New York Attorney General Letitia James, long known for targeting mortgage and bank fraud, now finds herself accused of the very type of deception she once prosecuted.





Trump Fires Thousands In Shutdown Layoffs—Hitting Treasury And Health Departments Hardest: Here’s What To Know





The federal government began laying off thousands of employees Friday as part of a mass reduction in force tied to the government shutdown.





Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral campaign took foreign cash, raising compliance questions





Zohran Mamdani’s campaign has refunded some of the contributions but 79 foreign donations remain outstanding





Renowned Microbiologist: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ ‘Destroyed the Brains’ of ‘Billions of People’





A world-renowned microbiologist has issued a chilling warning over the unprecedented damage that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have caused to the brains of people who received the injections.





Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi is sounding the alarm over the long-term damage he’s uncovered in the mRNA-vaccinated.





Bhakdi warns that the problem is so severe that there are “billions of people” whose brains have been “destroyed” by the Covid shots.





Serious neurological adverse events following immunization against SARS-CoV-2: a narrative review of the literature





Ottawa names Indigenous advisory council on major projects





Eleven Indigenous leaders from across the country were named to the federal government’s new Indigenous Peoples’ Council on Wednesday, tasked with advising the new federal body working to fast-track major infrastructure projects.





The Clovis Weren’t the First Americans





Projectile points found in Oregon provide more evidence that people arrived in the New World before the Clovis culture





The 1st Americans were not who we thought they were





For decades, we thought the first humans to arrive in the Americas came across the Bering Land Bridge 13,000 years ago. New evidence is changing that picture.





