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Universal Basic Income Tied to your DNA | Why the Pestilence Agenda
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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BCI Trap / Biodigital Convergence

• Big picture on the Israel / USA military alliance – Think Ai Beast System

• How does UBI tie to your DNA and the biodigital agenda

• Why so many datacenters, what really is the great reset about tokenizing everything

• Why would Google want to release GMO mosquitos

• As tick boxes are found, guess what pharma is launching

• Digital IDs for Robots, what is the bigger play here

• Elon Musk and Trump talk curing everything with new medicine. Why the trick?

• War on those that don’t want Data Centers, are you a domestic terrorist?


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mark of the beastuniversal basic incomeend of dayschristian newsare you saveddna ubi
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