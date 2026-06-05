Universal Basic Income Tied to your DNA | Why the Pestilence Agenda

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BCI Trap / Biodigital Convergence
• Big picture on the Israel / USA military alliance – Think Ai Beast System
• How does UBI tie to your DNA and the biodigital agenda
• Why so many datacenters, what really is the great reset about tokenizing everything
• Why would Google want to release GMO mosquitos
• As tick boxes are found, guess what pharma is launching
• Digital IDs for Robots, what is the bigger play here
• Elon Musk and Trump talk curing everything with new medicine. Why the trick?
• War on those that don’t want Data Centers, are you a domestic terrorist?