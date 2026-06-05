Universal Basic Income Tied to your DNA | Why the Pestilence Agenda

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

BCI Trap / Biodigital Convergence

• Big picture on the Israel / USA military alliance – Think Ai Beast System

• How does UBI tie to your DNA and the biodigital agenda

• Why so many datacenters, what really is the great reset about tokenizing everything

• Why would Google want to release GMO mosquitos

• As tick boxes are found, guess what pharma is launching

• Digital IDs for Robots, what is the bigger play here

• Elon Musk and Trump talk curing everything with new medicine. Why the trick?

• War on those that don’t want Data Centers, are you a domestic terrorist?



