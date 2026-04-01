Brzezinski warned that hitting Iran was ‘playing with fire’ - THROWBACK, 2012 - never liked him, but he said this

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💣 THROWBACK: Brzezinski warned that hitting Iran was ‘playing with fire’
Back in 2012, former US National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski warned that Iran could not be attacked without vast consequences.
💬 “They know that while we can inflict enormous damage on them, they can hurt us a lot.”
Iran, he said, has the capacity to ignite the entire Middle East.
💬 "Can you imagine what the consequences would be for us if [...] Iraq was massively destabilized, if Bahrain was set on fire, if the North-Eastern oil fields in Saudi Arabia were attacked...
He summed it up:
💬 “The costs would be cumulative, and the global economy will be affected. So, we're playing with fire here.”
Sounds like a blueprint of what we’re now watching unfold…
👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime