Brzezinski warned that hitting Iran was ‘playing with fire’ - THROWBACK, 2012 - never liked him, but he said this

💣 THROWBACK: Brzezinski warned that hitting Iran was ‘playing with fire’

Back in 2012, former US National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski warned that Iran could not be attacked without vast consequences.

💬 “They know that while we can inflict enormous damage on them, they can hurt us a lot.”

Iran, he said, has the capacity to ignite the entire Middle East.

💬 "Can you imagine what the consequences would be for us if [...] Iraq was massively destabilized, if Bahrain was set on fire, if the North-Eastern oil fields in Saudi Arabia were attacked...

He summed it up:

💬 “The costs would be cumulative, and the global economy will be affected. So, we're playing with fire here.”

Sounds like a blueprint of what we’re now watching unfold…





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime