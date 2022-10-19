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The Jesuits and the Counterreformation (part 2)The Jesuits and the Counterreformation (part 1), 5-17-2011. (Recorded during the visit of Francois du Plessis and Walter Veith to southern California. Sponsored by the Beaumont Seventh-day Adventist Church and presented at the Loma Linda Filipino Church.)