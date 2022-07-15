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Silent War Ep. 6236: AOC Admits J6 Lie, FBI Informant: Proud Boys Innocent, Elementary Teacher Rapists
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
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5195 views • July 15, 2022

In this episode of The Silent War:Highly Sensitive DOJ Jan 6. Documents Leaked reveal FBI Confidential Human Source INFILTRATED Proud Boys, Ran FBI Operation on J-6, Reported They Were INNOCENT.


Zelenskyy Consolidates Ukrainian TV Outlets Into One State Channel After Abolishing Opposition Party and Seizing Its Assets.


Video of Naked Hunter Biden Trafficking Crack Cocaine Released this Weekend – Where Are the Feds?


UN chief calls for blacklisting Israel over child deaths.


Fauci Says COVID-19 Vaccines Don’t Protect Against Infection “Overly Well” — Admits It Didn’t Protect Him From Infection.


“I’m Really Frightened… I’m Scared” – 69-Yr-Old Grandma, Drug Counselor, and Cancer Patient Joins Greg Kelly Before She Is Sent to Prison on Tuesday for Walking Inside US Capitol.


Elementary School Teacher Arrested For Child Sex Crimes – For Second Time In A Month.


After Appearing to Be Reporting Live from Ukraine War Zone, Former CNN Host Chris Cuomo Spotted 24 Hours Later in the Hamptons.


AOC Lets slip J6th an inside job, and that it's being covered up.



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