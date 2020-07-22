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Pseudo-Science Behind Face Masks, Social Distancing And Contact Tracing
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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18 views • July 22, 2020
The American public is being spoon-fed a steady diet of pseudo-science in order to justify the wearing of face masks, social distancing and contact tracing. Yet, the actual science points in the polar opposite direction.

Furthermore, those who try to present the real science are shamed, ridiculed and bullied for having such narrow-minded views.

This is a clear sign of Technocrats-at-work. Instead, these are the ones who should be exposed, shamed and ridiculed.

Source Article: https://technocracy.news/the-miserabl...

Dr. Blaylock article: https://technocracy.news/blaylock-fac...

Citizens for Free Speech: https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/
Keywords
free speechtechnocratssocial distancingface maskscontact tracingpsudo sciencescience points in the polar opposite direction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy